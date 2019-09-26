Gourmet Cheese And Wine Fare? Say No More!

If you love gourmet food and boutique wines, then you will love the Pearl Beach Food and Wine Fare! Celebrate their 12th year at the Pearl Beach Memorial Hall from 10am on Saturday the 28th of September and explore a range of Hunter based and local produce.

Some favourites from previous years will be returning to showcase their boutique wineries and fresh foods, including a selection of Little Creek Cheeses, Wollombi Honey, Sweet As Handmade chocolates, Crooked Creek's savoury and sweet biscuits, Chillicious Gourmet Food's chutney, jams, relishes, and many more! And lets not forget the variety of wines to sample and purchase from Catherine Vale Wines, Old Inn Road Vineyard and first timer; Milbrook Estate Winery.

This year promises to be the best year yet with a generous food and wine hamper up for grabs too!

What: The Pearl Beach Food and Wine Fare

When: Saturday 28th September | 10am-5pm

Where: Pearl Beach Memorial Hall

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play