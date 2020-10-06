Pearl Jam Have Just Given Us Hope With The Announcement Of Two Live Shows For 2021

Pearl Jam have just announced two headline gigs for 2021, giving us belief that live music will go back to what it was.

The rock band had to pull the plug on their massive Gigaton American tour that Aussie's were expecting to head down under, due to you know what, but this new announcement has given us hope.

Pearl Jam have announced two headline shows at London's Hyde Park, across two nights with special guests Pixies and Idles, July 2021.



See the announcement:

With this news, we're hopeful Aussies will have the chance to see PJ in 2021.