Seattle rock legends Pearl Jam have published a juicy little pic that we're 99% sure is alluding to a new album from the boys.

Well, that's what we're hoping anyway!

The post was shared over all their socials, and it's seemed to have evoked the same reaction we first thought when we saw it.

New album! New tour?

One can only hope.

The other consensus doing the rounds on socials is that this would make an epic tattoo. So expect to see a few of these inspired tatts at the next Pearl Jam gig... whenever that may be?

Hopefully this year!

