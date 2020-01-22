Pearl Jam Release Track Listing For New Album

Pearl Jam have just released the track listing for their highly anticipated new album, Gigaton.

The band revealed the album name and artwork last week, and dropped the 12 track names on Instagram today.

See post:



The band's 11th studio album is the first release from the band since 2013's Lightning Bolt.

Gigaton by Pearl Jam is available for pre-order now.

More info: pearljam.com



