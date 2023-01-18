Pedestrian Killed After being Struck By Truck In The Macarthur Region

A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a truck in the Macarthur region on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called out to the scene of an accident at Elderslie, just south-west of Sydney at around 5AM.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a woman had already passed away from her injuries.

The truck driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be assessed.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

