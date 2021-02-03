Peep Behind The Curtain Of The New AC/DC Film Clip In New Mini-Doc

AC/DC have given us rare, backstage access on the making of their latest music video in a mini-doco released today.

The clip for their new single, Realize was made from 5 different locations, although you'd have no idea watching it. It looks like a regular, old straight up live clip of AC/DC rocking out in the same room, backed by a larger than life wall of amps, with a modern, 360 twist. Watch here

In the new mini-deco released by the band, Acca Dacca's Angus Young and creative director Josh Cheuse show you just how they created this unique film clip, along with some behind the scenes footage of the band.

Watch:



Realise is the latest single off AC/DC's chart topping new album, Power Up, out now.

Get your copy here



Listen to Angus Young talk about the new album on Triple M:



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!