Pennington Woman Found Dead Under Car In Driveway

The scene of the incident. Source: Ch 9 Journalist Kelly C Hughes, Twitter

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead under a car in her driveway at Pennington this morning.

Emergency Services were called, discovering the body at Addison Road around 7:40 am. The 45-year-old woman was found under the rear of a car.

According to 7NEWS, the woman is a mother of four children who came to Australia from Vietnam three years ago. Western District Detectives are investigating the circumstance surrounding the incident.

