Pensioners are fearing the worst ahead of the transfer of their tenancies from Housing Tasmania to Mission Australia.

On Tuesday Mission Australia will take over managing nearly 700 Housing Tasmanian Homes, including approximately 250 social homes in Warrane.

Pensioners fear rent increase as Mission Australia takes over tenancies

Residents became concerned that their current rent rate would rise after they received letters outlining how they can apply for Commonwealth Rent Assistance.

Mission Australia maintains that tenants will be left with the same amount of income after they’ve paid rent.

This comes as the latest number have shown 4468 Tasmanian families are on the waiting list for public housing.

Pensioners fear rent increase as Mission Australia takes over tenancies

