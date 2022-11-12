Pensioners To Receive $4,000 Boost To Centrelink Payments Until December 2023

Pensioners will soon be able to pick up extra work without it affecting their Centrelink payments.

The news follows amendments made in the House of Representatives earlier in the week which will see the $4,000 boost extended through to the end of December of 2023.

The new legislation introduced by the federal government credits an extra $4,000 to age and veteran pensioners from December 1.

This will boost the total earning capacity for pensioners from $7,800 to $11,800.

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the boost will provide pensioners with more clarity surrounding their position within the workforce.

“We’ve listened and we’re now seeking to extend the measure for 12 months to ensure people have time to use it,” she said.

“Our measure provides certainty – pensioners know exactly what they are getting upfront and how much they can earn.”

The significant boost will allow pensioners to fill positions to remedy the current labour shortages across the country.

The new legislation is set to cost around $2.5 million.

