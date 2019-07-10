People Are Furious That Aaron Paul & Bryan Cranston's "Breaking Bad Movie" Has Nothing To Do With Breaking Bad

Look, we're all talking about it so their publicity stunt definitely worked but boy oh boy are people mad at Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul this morning.

The Breaking Bad stars have spent the last couple of weeks teasing their Instagram followers about something coming "soon", posting matching shots of the pair wading through water and looking super moody.

Understandably, in today's age of re-makes, sequels and prequels, avid fans have been losing their collective minds over what they interpreted as hints that a Breaking Bad movie was on the way.

But alas, we've been played for fools; Cranston and Paul's big announcement is that they're following in the footsteps of George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds et al and launching their own alcohol.

"Knowing that we couldn't share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project," Cranston wrote on Instagram overnight.

"We supped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal."

According to the 63-year-old, that conversation prompted a years-long mission to find "real, artisanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico", with the duo undertaking a "beautiful yet gruelling search."

Great story. Not-so-great response.

"My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined," one follower commented, while a second echoed: "This is disappointing as hell".

Then there was "hyped up for nothing", "we wanted breaking bad not some alcohol bullshit" and "he's taking the piss"; you get the picture.

Favourite comment, though, goes to one Todd Roberts, who rightly pointed out that they had "missed [an] opportunity on not naming it Methcal".

