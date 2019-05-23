People Trying To Tag Anthony Albanese On Twitter Keep Getting An Italian Porn Cartoonist Instead

This should go without saying but there's some pretty NSFW content to follow.

A whole bunch of people who think they're engaging in inspired debate with the new leader of the Labor party have accidentally been tagging an Italian porn cartoonist, instead.

Earlier this week comedian Andrew Levins pointed out, quite helpfully, that there's a pretty big difference between @AlboMP and @Albo; the former, of course, has stepped into Bill Shorten's shoes while the latter specialises in de-nuding classic cartoons.

Unfortunately, Levins' word of warning seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as more and more people drag an innocent illustrator into Australian politics.

Albo (the Italian one) has since chimed in, explaining that this isn't the first time and he doubts it'll be the last.

Something to keep in mind next time you decide to wade into a political debate on your work computer.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.