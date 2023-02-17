Perrottet Pledges To Ban Gay Conversion In NSW As World Pride Kicks Off In Sydney

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the coalition will support legislation banning gay conversion practices after the state election.

He said the support will remain regardless of who is in power.

"There is no room for any harmful practices in NSW, particularly if they affect our young and vulnerable," Perrottet told Sydney Morning Herald.

"When the parliament returns, my government will provide in-principle support for legislation that brings an end to any harmful practices.”

Gay conversion therapy, already outlawed in Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria, tries to change an LGBTQI person’s sexuality through a range of therapies and treatments that can be psychotherapeutic, pharmacological or faith or aversion based.

It has been a topic hotly discussed in the lead-up to the March 25 election.

"Conversion therapy is a dangerous and damaging practice and there's no room for it in NSW," Labor Leader Chris Minns said on Saturday.

"We should not have a situation where children are being told something is wrong with them and that they need to be fixed."

Perrottet’s commitment has been welcomed by crossbencher Alex Greenwich MP, who in a Tweet this morning wrote: “I’m grateful for the Premier’s support to end LGBT conversion practices in NSW.”

Last week, Greenwich released draft legislation in which a person found guilty of attempting to change or suppress another person’s sexuality or gender identity could up to 10 years jail time if their actions caused serious injury or harm.

As part of the Bill, churches are free to express a belief or religious principle, provided it is “not intended to change or suppress that person’s sexual orientation or gender identity”.

The bipartisan support comes as the world's biggest LGBTQI festival kicks off in Sydney today. Over 500,000 people are expected to attend World Pride celebrations in the city over the next 17 days.

