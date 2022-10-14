About 2.2 million customers have had some of their personal details exposed in MyDeal data breach.

The online retail marketplace which is owned by the Woolworths Group said it found on Friday a compromised user credential was used to gain unauthorised access to the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system.

MyDeal said 1.2 if the involved customers had only their email addresses compromised, while the other million had detailed including email addresses, phone numbers, delivery addresses and birth dates exposed.

In a statement, MyDeal CEO Sean Senvirtne apologised for the “considerable concern” the breach would cause its customers.

"We have acted quickly to identify and mitigate unauthorised access and have increased the monitoring of networks," he said.

"We will continue to work with relevant authorities as we investigate the incident and we will keep our customers fully informed of any further updates impacting them."

Compromised customers will be contacted via email by MyDeal.

