Personal Hardship Grants Available To More Queenslanders After Latest Flood Deluge

The Queensland government has extended the state's disaster funding to 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) currently experiencing the latest rainfall and flooding event in Southern Queensland.

Residents in the Lockyer Valley and Southern Downs areas impacted by the latest weather events will now be eligible to receive personal hardship disaster assistance to help cover the cost of essential goods, such as food, temporary accommodation, clothing and medication.

Counter disaster operations assistance have also been made available for residents in the Brisbane, Fraser Coast, Gladstone, Gold Coast, Gympie, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, North Burnett, South Burnett, Southern Downs and Toowoomba LGAs.

Queensland’s minister for fire and emergency services Mark Ryan, the grants will help to alleviate personal hardship and distress.

“These grants of up to $180 per person, to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more, are available to those eligible who are still experiencing financial hardship because of the unfolding severe weather."

“There are a wide range of severe weather warnings and flood warnings in place and huge amounts of rain fall on already saturated catchments and I encourage people in these areas to listen to the warnings and always remember, if it’s flooded, forget it!" he said.

Jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA), Federal minister for emergency management and national recovery and resilience Bridget McKenzie said they will continue to provide whatever support and assistance is needed as the situation develops.

“This has been an unseasonal deluge and comes on the back of a long disaster season in Queensland,” McKenzie said, “But we will continue to work with the Queensland Government to ensure that people affected have the support they need.”

For information on Personal Hardship Assistance, contact the Community Recovery Hotline 1800 173 349 or visit www.qld.gov.au/community/disasters-emergencies.

Information on disaster assistance can be found the Queensland Reconstruction Authority’s website at www.qra.qld.gov.au

