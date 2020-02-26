Perth Air Rock Gods Billy Damage And The Jinja Assassin Need Your Help #Perth

For those about to (virtually) rock, Perth Air Guitar legends and bonafide Rock Gods, Billy Damage and The Jinja Assassin, need your help.

This Sunday, Canning Highway will close down as a tribute to Perth's very own dearly departed Rock God, Bon Scott. It's called Highway To Hell and is THE place to be for a rocking good time!

Damage and Assassin are out to reclaim a world record that is rightfully ours, and that is the world record for most Air Guitarists performing at one given time.

The bloody yanks took the title from us some years back, and 2377 is the magic number we need to accumulate in order to wrestle it back to our shores.

Billy and Jinja joined Clairsy, Matt and Kymba to discuss the whole shebang earlier this week.

WATCH:

Billy took to social media to plead the case. Come on Perth , let's make this happen.

For all the details on this rocking event, click here