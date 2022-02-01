Perth-Based Clubs Meeting With AFL To Navigate Travel Plans

Club officials at both West Coast and Fremantle will join on an online meeting with the AFL bosses today, outlining the season plans amid travel concerns.

Western Australia's hard border remains shut for now, as premier Mark McGowan alludes to the need for isolation and quarantine for those arriving from the eastern states.

Given the uncertainty as seen in the previous two seasons, there remains the option of an interstate hub for all Perth-based players and staff

With the WA border slammed shut, the AFL will propose various options to ensure the 2022 season begins smoothly.

AFL Commission Chairman and Perth local Richard Goyder announced his displeasure with the government's handling of the situation.

In relation to the strict conditions, Goyder says “everyone feels that they’ve kept their side of the bargain, including business that has set itself up to get going again”.

Goyder explained he will make the move interstate to avoid the restrictions in place, requiring to travel for business purposes.

"It’s very hard to run a national company if you can’t travel."

Goyder, who also manages Qantas Group, will likely set a path for the AFL to introduce an extended time away from home for both WA clubs.

"I don't think there's going to be a great appetite for players outside Western Australia to be quarantining," Goyder said on Perth radio station 6PR.

