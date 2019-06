It's the end of an era, apparently, with Perth's long standing bridal shop Hobnob reportedly shutting up shop.

Reports are circulating online that they're "tossing the final bouquet", and the latest few posts on their Facebook page would go to suggest that this is the case.



Bargains, bargains everywhere.

We're sure there are many happy brides in Perth who were well looked after by Hobnob and its owner, Irene Davies. Go well!

Written by: @dantheinternut