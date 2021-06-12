Perth Broadcasting Legend, Howard Sattler, Dies After Battling With Neurological Disease

Howard Sattler, 6PR’s on-again, off-again Breakfast and Drive host for upwards of three decades, passed away on Friday night after a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative neurological disease.

Sattler joined the 6PR team in the early 1980s, with the introduction of the stations’ news and current affairs programs. He became a prominent talk-format host, with some even referring to him as the King of Talkback Radio, and remained with the company until his dismissal in 2013.

His career was laced with controversy, being an advocate for legislation pertaining to young offenders, a vocal campaigner for voluntary euthanasia laws and a generally outspoken individual.

The host suffered a plethora of health issues, including a battle with throat cancer, and had announced through social media that he had joined Go Gentle Australia; a voluntary assisted death group.

Sattler was inducted into the Australian Media Hall of Fame in 2018 and is survived by his wife, Despene.

