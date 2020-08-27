Perth: Celebrate Record Store Day This Weekend As Only We Can!

All the happenings this weekend

Article heading image for Perth: Celebrate Record Store Day This Weekend As Only We Can!

It's another epic weekend in Perth and it all begins this Friday night, a Grease themed disco at Lucy's Love Shack. Just $15 entry and yes, you can dress as your fave Grease character, if that's your thing.

Saturday's a massive day. It's Record Store Day and Elissa walks you through what's going down at some of Perth's most loved record stores.

And dog owners, this Sunday, there's a market just for you and your furry mate. Woof At Whiteman's is on and it looks like a barking treat!

@dantheinternut

27 August 2020

Article by:

@dantheinternut

Sandgroper City
Everything Perth
GREASE
Record Store Day
Listen Live!
Sandgroper City
Everything Perth
GREASE
Record Store Day
Sandgroper City
Everything Perth
GREASE
Record Store Day
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs