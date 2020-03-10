mix94.5 presents Perth's biggest month of comedy returns from 20 April, 2020 with a huge line-up of the world’s funniest international stars, Aussie legends and next-big-things in comedy.

They'll be performing at venues all around Perth including the Regal Theatre, Astor Theatre, State Theatre Centre, Comedy Lounge and Fremantle's Rock Rover.

Perth Comedy Festival Highlights include:

Daniel Sloss, Arj Barker (USA), Fiona O'Loughlin, David Baddiel (UK), Becky Lucas, Jason Byrne (Ireland), Rich Hall (USA), Matt Okine, Stephen K Amos (UK), Melanie Bracewell (NZ), David O'Doherty (Ireland), Effie, Marty Sheargold, Agro Up Late, Lawrence Mooney.

The program also includes popular special events including The Gala, the Biggest Comedy Show On Earth, and the Perth Comedy Festival Showcase at Fremantle's Rock Rover.

For more information click here