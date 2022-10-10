Perth Father Recovering Following Savage Bull Shark Attack

A Perth man who was attacked by a shark on Friday of last week is in stable condition after undergoing surgery at the Royal Perth Hospital.

Doctors at the Royal Perth Hospital managed to preserve Perth father Robbie Peck’s arm after it was badly injured during a shark attack.

The father of three had been spearfishing with friends at Port Hedland when a bull shark grabbed hold of him.

One of Mr Peck’s friends managed to stem the bleeding by creating a makeshift tourniquet.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after before transporting Mr Peck to the Royal Perth Hospital for further treatment.

