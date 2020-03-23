Perth Garden and Outdoor Living Festival

It's back!

mix94.5 presents the Perth Garden & Outdoor Living Festival again in 2020 for all you gardening lovers!

Get out into the Perth sunshine and enjoy heaps of exciting Exhibitors, Nurseries, Show Gardens, seminars and much more. Learn how to grow the ultimate Fiddle Leaf Fig or become more than a brown finger!

It's on from April 30 - May 3, 2020 at McCallum Park - 9am - 4pm.

For further information click here