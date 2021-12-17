Perth Glory Held Up In Quarantine As COVID Claims A-League

Perth Glory are stuck in hotel quarantine in Brisbane, with their season under serious threat after a player tested positive to COVID.

Winger Pacifique Niyongabire tested positive to the virus on Wednesday, forcing all players and staff to complete a 14-day isolation period after being ruled 'close contacts'.

Chief Executive Tony Pignata said he's "got a little bit of symptoms".

"He's in good spirits. He's not under severe stress."

Glory are now devising a plan that would free them from Queensland COVID lockdown and be home in time for Christmas.

“We are working on a strategy to see if we can work something out,” Pignata said.

“It’s a work in progress. We have to supply an exit strategy. I want to make sure we tick all the boxes.”

Coach Richard Garcia described the situation as tough, illustrating there was "frustration and sadness" among the team.

"It’s a big sacrifice that these guys have had to make,” Garcia said.

"For me, it’s more about the players and the staff wellbeing and their mental health.

"The possibility of not being home for Christmas is one that a lot of players and staff are struggling to swallow."

Star international signing Daniel Sturridge was forced into 14-day quarantine in November after arriving from the UK, and now faces a hotel stay that is unprecedented for the British striker.

Perth's next to fixtures against Brisbane Roar (Sat 18 Dec) and Adelaide United (Sat 23 Dec) have been postponed.

