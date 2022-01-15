Perth Man Charged Over Alleged Hit And Run

A Perth man has been hit with multiple charges over an alleged hit and run in Perth which left a traffic police offer with serious injuries.

Police say the incident happened on Great Eastern Highway in Greenmount, when an officer was struck while conducting a routine speed check.

The driver failed to stop the man in his Ford ute, occuring at 9:45pm on Thursday.

After locating the driver, which police say involved "significant resources", he was taken into custody.

On Friday, the 34-year-old appeared in court and was charged with failing to obey the direction of a police officer, aggravated dangerous driving, failing to report a traffic incident and driving without a licence.

The Perth east man was refused bail, he will reappear in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Officers urge anyone with information about the crash to contact Crimestoppers.

The on-duty officer was sent to Royal Perth Hospital with serious injuries, he remains in a stable condition.

