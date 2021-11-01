Perth Man Charged Over Imported Meth Hidden Behind Painting

The Australian Federal Police have charged a Perth man who plotted to import more than four kilograms of methamphetamine which was hidden behind a painting.

The painting was sent from Canada ordered by the 38-year-old Western Australian.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Detective Inspector Andrea Coleman said the AFP has an international network who can halt the supply chain of organised criminal syndicates moving illicit substances across the globe.

"Our goal is to stop the flow of illicit drugs from overseas and onto Australian streets and prosecute anyone involved in this dirty trade," Inspector Coleman said.

"Methamphetamine use causes immense harm, not only to users but to the wider community."

The Embleton man was arrested last Thursday and appeared in Perth Magistrate's Court on October 29. charged with attempting to possess and import a commercial quantity of an unlawful banned drug.

The 38-year-old will re-appear on 19 November. If convicted, the West Aussie faces a maximum life sentence penalty.

The AFP launched an investigation in October, following the discovery by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of drugs in a package.

The delivery contained vacuum sealed bags with a white substance stuck in the frame of a painting.

The illicit substances were removed with the package delivered to the man's Embleton home.

AFP officers then conducted a search warrant of the home.

Reports say the street value of the hidden methamphetamine could be sold to 41,000 people, netting an overall distribution price of $4 million.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.