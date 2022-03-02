Perth Man Drowns While Snorkelling Off WA's South Coast

A Perth man has died while snorkelling at Greens Pool in William Bay National Park on WA’s south coast on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called out to Greens Pool at around 9AM on Tuesday following reports of four swimmers in trouble.

The four swimmers found themselves struggling to stay afloat after heading out into the water at Greens Pool.

A local resident managed to rescue three of the swimmers from the surf before heading back out for the fourth swimmer.

Despite being pulled from the water, the man in his 30’s was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

Another man in his 40’s was transported to Denmark Hospital and is now believed to be in stable condition.

