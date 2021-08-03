Perth Man Sentenced To Life For The Brutal Murder Of His Arranged Wife

A Perth man who bought his bride for $15,000 has been sentenced to life in jail for her murder.

25-year-old Mohammad Ali Halimi was handed a minimum 19-year term in the WA Supreme Court on Monday for the horrific murder of 21-year-old Ruqia Haidari last year.

The Western Australia Briefing

A loveless arranged marriage, Ms Haidari formally of Shepperton in Victoria had informed the Australian Federal Police’s human trafficking team that she was being forced against her will into the marriage.

Hungry for love and affection which was not reciprocated, Mr Halimi butchered his wife with a kitchen knife in January 2020, before calling his brother-in-law to "come get your sister’s dead body”.

Culturally shameful to get a divorce, Ms Haidari's tragic death highlights the complexities surrounding forced marriages in Australia.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family or domestic violence contact 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or if you are assisting someone who does not speak English, first call the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS) on 13 14 50.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.