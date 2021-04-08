Perth. Meet Your Dead Set Legends!

Massive news sports fans. Your 92.9 Triple M Perth has a brand new Saturday sports show, Dead Set Legends, featuring some bonafide dead set legends of the sporting world.

Former West Coast Eagle and Hawk Xavier Ellis will go head to head with former Docker and Gold Coast Sun Michael ‘Mickey’ Barlow, with passionate racehorse owner and female jockey Britt Taylor keeping the boys on track.

Fans of 92.9 Triple M will already be well aware of Xav's work around town... after all, he's an integral part of Triple M Breakfast with Basil, Xav and Jenna, as well as bobbing up regularly on The Rush Hour with Lachy and Embers.

So, we asked the other two, Mickey and Britt, how they reckon this will all go down.

Mickey:

“I can’t wait to give Xav a sledging. It’s been a while and I guess this time I’ll need to be careful with the delivery.”

Britt:

“I’m excited to join the footy boys every Saturday morning to kickstart the weekend and try to find a winner for the day’s racing as well!”

92.9 Triple M’s Dead Set Legends with Xavier, Mickey and Britt debuts on Saturday 17 April at 8am and will also be available via the LiSTNR app.