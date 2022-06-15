Perth Motorists Hit With Record High Prices At Bowsers

For any Perth motorists filling up this morning, they’ve had to fork out record prices as fuel soared to a record high.

The average unleaded petrol price in Perth and Mandurah today is 214.4 cents per litre, passing the city’s previous high of 212.9 cents per litre in March.

Coles Express is expected to see a 42 cents per litre rise, averaging $2.29 per litre, while Caltex Woolworths, Ampol and BP customers will fork out a slightly less $2.24 per litre.

Even pumps commonly cheaper will have its customers slugging out more, with options like United Northbridge charging 187.5 cents per litre.

Other options under the $2 per litre price include Costco Perth Airport, 184.7 cents per litre and Vibe Osborne Park, 186.7 cents per litre.

Graph via Fuel Watch

