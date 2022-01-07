Perth Nitro Slam Event Postponed Due To Vaccine Mandate

WA motorsport fans have been detailed a disappointing start to the 2022 season, after Perth Motorplex postponed its Nitro Slam event amid new vaccine mandate.

The state government recently enforced more proof of vaccination status across hospitality, entertainment, arts industries and more.

Originally scheduled to run this Saturday, event organisers notified punters it has been shifted to Saturday 29th January remaining at the Kirwana Beach track.

Perth Motorplex say it’s a move that will help the event reach its true heights.

Events with over 500 attendees is included in WA government's ruling which requires patrons to show proof they've been fully jabbed.

Evolve Facilities Management Commercial and Operations Manager Paul Trengove said it was a decision which will allow for better time management.

“This move will allow our stakeholders sufficient time to comply with the new WA health orders,” he said.

“This in turn will ensure that when it is held on January 29, the House and Land Package Nitro Slam event will be able to live up to its full potential and provide a fantastic show for spectators.”

