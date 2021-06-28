Perth & Peel Thrust Into Lockdown As Third Person Tests Positive

Perth and Peel have been plunged into lockdown overnight after a third positive case of the contagious Delta variant.

West Australia Premier Mark McGowan made the announcement on Monday night of a hard lockdown for at least four days as the situation rapidly evolved.

A man in his 30's who worked and dined at the Indian Ocean Brewery in Perth's northern suburbs, where the returned traveller from Sydney had also visited on Tuesday June 22.

Health Minister Roger Cook has confirmed the cases are linked with the Sydney outbreak and urged the community to use the SafeWA app.

Mr McGowan said lockdown was the only choice to contain the delta strain.

"We hope this will be a circuit breaker, which will give our testers and contact tracers time to nail down a truer picture of how far this latest outbreak has spread," he said.

“I’m sorry it’s very disturbing but for the next four days you won’t be able to leave to go on holidays and that will no doubt upset many people and break many holiday plans but that’s unfortunately the world we’re in,” - Mark McGowan

Exposure sites will continue to be updated on the HealthyWA website and people are encouraged to monitor for updates here

