Perth Ranked in the Top 10 Most Liveable Cities in the World

Perth has been crowned one of the most liveable cities in the world.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s survey for 2021 has rated Perth as the sixth most liveable city in the world.

Perth’s healthcare, education, and infrastructure received a glowing review from the survey, which helped land our city in the top 10.

Topping the list was Auckland in New Zealand, their containment of Covid-19 had a part to play in taking out the number 1 spot.

Ten of the most liveable cities in the world

Auckland, New Zealand Osaka, Japan Adelaide, Australia Wellington, New Zealand Tokyo, Japan Perth, Australia Zurich, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland Melbourne, Australia Brisbane, Australia

This is the first time Melbourne hasn’t taken out gold or silver in the past seven years.

