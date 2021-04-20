Perth Rock Band Birds Of Tokyo Announced As Support On Keith Urban's 'Speed Of Now World Tour' Australian Dates

Four time Grammy and ARIA award winning global superstar, Keith Urban has today announced celebrated Australian rock band, Birds of Tokyo as the special guest on his ‘THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2021,’ which opens on December 1st in Newcastle.

These are Urban’s first shows in Australia in more than two years, his first in Perth since 2014 and the first stops of his ‘THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR’. It also includes shows in Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.



Across the last two years, ARIA award winning Birds of Tokyo have enjoyed multi-platinum album sales and a run of hit singles; the radio smash “The Greatest Mistakes” plus the double platinum certified single “Good Lord”, glorious anthem “Unbreakable” and the celebratory “Two Of Us”. These songs formed the basis of their 2020 album “Human Design”, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Album Chart.

The tour is named after the latest album from Keith Urban 'The Speed Of Now Part 1', out now.

Tickets for Keith Urban's 'Speed Of Now World Tour' Australian Tour are on sale now.

More info here: keithurban.com



Wednesday 1 December 2021 Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 3 December 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday 4 December 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday 6 December 2021 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Wednesday 8 December 2021 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday 10 December 2021 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 11 December 2021 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday 14 December 2021 RAC Arena, Perth

Friday 17 December 2021 Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 18 December 2021 Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sunday 19 December 2021 Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre





