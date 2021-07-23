Perth Royal Show's Jab And Go!

As Western Australia readies itself to rollout an extra 10,000 Pfizer jabs each week from the end of the month, a trial run at the Perth royal Show will offer walk-in vaccinations for patrons.

Held during the Perth Royal Show from September 25 to October 2, Premier Mark McGowan said the trial hub will be for eligible age groups offering walk-ins for a vaccination to the Claremont clinic without booking.

“You might want a break; go and get an injection, as an alternative to going on one of those rides” - Premier Mark McGowan

The Western Australia Briefing: Pfizer vaccines for kids

A new mass vaccination hub at the Perth Convention Centre is also set to open on August 16, along with a new clinic Centrepoint Midland in the eastern suburbs from September 6 replacing the Redcliff facility.

The states vaccination drive comes as a hard border has been put in place with South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

A vaccination booking can be made by visiting rollup.wa.gov.au or by calling 13COVID.

