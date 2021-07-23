Perth Royal Show's Jab And Go!

A trial like no other

Article heading image for Perth Royal Show's Jab And Go!

Supplied

As Western Australia readies itself to rollout an extra 10,000 Pfizer jabs each week from the end of the month, a trial run at the Perth royal Show will offer walk-in vaccinations for patrons. 

Held during the Perth Royal Show from September 25 to October 2, Premier Mark McGowan said the trial hub will be for eligible age groups offering walk-ins for a vaccination to the Claremont clinic without booking.

“You might want a break; go and get an injection, as an alternative to going on one of those rides”

- Premier Mark McGowan

The Western Australia Briefing: Pfizer vaccines for kids

A new mass vaccination hub at the Perth Convention Centre is also set to open on August 16, along with a new clinic Centrepoint Midland in the eastern suburbs from September 6 replacing the Redcliff facility.

The states vaccination drive comes as a hard border has been put in place with South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

A vaccination booking can be made by visiting rollup.wa.gov.au or by calling 13COVID.

Triple M Newsroom

23 July 2021

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

Perth Royal Show
Covid vaccine rollout
Western Australia
Triple M
