Perth’s Black Swan Habitat Project Landing Soon

Perth's infamous black swans are set to wedge their way to the Black Swan Habitat as it nears completion.

The project born out of the city's South Perth Foreshore Strategy and Management Plan promises to improve habitat for native waterbirds and protect the riverbank from erosion, while providing a retreat for bird watching, breeding, ecology, and learning.

The sheltered island designed as a protected area for nesting is now complete, along with a beached area for take-offs and landings when the waters choppy.

Planting of the 11,000 native plants and 20 trees grown at the nursery in Como for the Black Swan Habitat project will be ongoing leading up to the project’s completion toward the end of August.

Meantime, local volunteers are monitoring birdlife around the Black Swan Habitat, while the Friends of South Perth Wetlands community group visit South Perth Foreshore several times each week collecting data on bird numbers, species, breeding and migration

To learn more about the Black Swan Habitat project click here.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.