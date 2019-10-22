Perth's Canning Highway To Close For A Day To Honour The Late, Great Bon Scott

WA Premier Mark McGowan channeled his inner rock star this weekend just gone to announce that on March the 1st next year, a 10 kilometre stretch of Perth's Canning Highway will be closed down next year to pay homage to the late, great Freo boy himself, Bon Scott.

The stretch of road is significant as it was reportedly travelled many times by the man himself when he used to travel to work at The Raffles hotel all those years ago. It's also a popular local rumour that the classic AC/DC track Highway To Hell is a reference to that particular highway.

The day will be one of the features of next year's Perth Festival, and signifies 40 years since Bon's tragic, sudden death in 1980.

There's a rocking line-up of acts that will be appearing, including Japanese rockers Shonen Knife, Finnish hipsters Steve 'n' Seagulls, Amyl and the Sniffers, the Pigram Brothers, the WA Police Pipe Band and the Perth Symphony Orchestra.

Punters are encouraged to rock up, bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the day, all the way from Applecross to Freo.

Rock on Bon! Rock on! 🤘

