Perth's Generosity Shines Bright For Family Of Stabbed Dog

Perth... stand up and hold your beautiful heads high. Once again, we've proven just how generous we are. In just a day, a Gofundme page set up for the poor dog horrifically stabbed in a stolen car incident.

Hear The News



The Gofundme page is still going off with donations, which warms the heart!

For the uninitiated, Henry was abducted on May 26, when the van he was a passenger in was stolen from its owner. A high speed chase ensued and as a result, inexplicably, Henry was stabbed twice in the chest.

Reportedly, Henry is recovering after surgery. Go well Henry!

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut