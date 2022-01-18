Perth's Indoor Mask Mandate Expanded To Include Southwest

The public health advice on indoor mask wearing has now been extended from Perth and Peel to include the southwest region.

Health officials say the mandate could be in place through winter.

The regulations apply to all indoor public settings, most commonly workplaces, aged care facilities and hospitals.

"The mask mandate is being introduced in light of the increasing concerns about the spread of Omicron in the South-West community, with confirmation a previously reported positive COVID-19 case visited a number of locations in the South-West region," WA Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement.

"I urge anyone who has been to an exposure site or is feeling unwell to go get tested immediately."

Western Australia reported five new cases of COVID infections on Monday, triggering a mask mandate for city areas and surrounding suburbs.

Premier McGowan says it's imperative that testing numbers increase to ensure the measures are working against the Omicron variant.

"[We] need to get test numbers up to make sure we understand where Omicron is so we can take further action," McGowan said.

"We suspect there are more cases in the community, and we need to track them down. Test results that are returned today and tomorrow will be telling."

Several testing clinics across the state have extended to a 10pm closing time.

