Perth's Real Estate Superstar Suburb For 2019 Announced

REIWA have revealed which Perth suburb led the way for sales in 2019 and Lakelands, this is your time to shine.

According to REIWA, in 2019 Lakelands experienced a 36 per cent increase in sales activity.

Mundaring and Alfred Cove closely followed with a 30 per cent increase in sales activity for the year.

The Perth suburb that had the quickest average time duration to sell was none other than Wembley, taking (on average) just 39 days to secure a sale.

Overall, Perth's real estate activity was down 5% for 2019.

 

