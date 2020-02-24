Perth's Top 10 Investment Property Hot Spots Have Been Released

REIWA have revealed the top 10 suburbs for investors to keep an eye on in 2020, and a few of the inclusions may or may not surprise.

Here's the top 10, as supplied by reiwa.com.au

An interesting take is that, of these top suburbs, eight of them are located south of the river, with Armadale and Parmelia following close behind Medina.

REIWA President Damian Collins said with the Perth property market starting to show signs of improvement, there are some great opportunities out there for investors.

“There are a lot of contributing factors that make a good investment property, however suburbs that have a high rental yield, such as Medina which had a 7.5 per cent rental yield, and lower than average days to lease, are ones to consider,” Mr Collins said.

“With Perth currently the most affordable capital city in Australia and the vacancy rate at a low of 2.3 per cent, now is the ideal opportunity for investors to get back into the Perth property market.”

There's a new podcast that's all about Perth. We call it, Sandgroper City.