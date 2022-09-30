Perth Shooter On The Run As Police Appeal For Witnesses

Police are still searching for a gunman following a suspected gang-related shooting in Perth on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in Gnangara following reports of a shooting at the property.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a man in his 30’s dead with several gunshot wounds at around 4PM at the Sydney Road home.

According to witnesses, a motorcycle was spotted fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting.

Emergency services blocked off the street as detectives launched an official investigation.

Police told 9News that the shooting was likely a “targeted” attack.

The victim is yet to be formally identified as investigators collect more evidence.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact WA police as soon as possible.

