Perth Skyworks Goes As Planned As Travel Exemptions Change

Perth's Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas says he's pleased the Skyworks city event went as planned on Wednesday, despite current COVID restrictions.

While Premier Mark McGowan also stood by the decision to show the annual fireworks display for Australia Day celebrations - which was cancelled in 2021.

Police said around 60,000 West Australians flocked to the banks of the Swan River, with no issues reported.

"I'm really proud.. given that the advice was it's safe to do it - and we said 'no, we're doing it'. Clearly it was a smaller crowd than other years, but that was always to be expected in this environment," Zempilas said.

"The event was on and people could make their own minds up, and I like that."

Crowds arrived at usual vantage points across the city centre, with some areas more free as others given the circumstances and case numbers.

Meanwhile, the state government has unveiled changes to exemption criteria for travel purposes.

From February 5, West Aussies can come home after their trip to other states and territories, however they will be required to complete 14-day isolation and show proof of vaccination.

