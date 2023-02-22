Perth Synth-Metal Group To Represent Australia At Eurovision 2023

Perth-based synth-metal group, Voyager, has made history this morning when they were announced as Australia’s entry to the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool this May.

It will be the first time a band will represent our nation on the world’s campest stage.

The group is fronted by vocalist and keytarist Danny Estrin, alongside Simone Dow and Scott Kay on guitar, Alex Canion on bass and Ashley Doodkorte on drums.

They will be performing their pop-metal track Promise – the lovechild of The Potbelleez’s 2008 dance anthem Don’t Hold Back and Lordi’s Eurovision 2006 winner Hard Rock Hallelujah.

In a statement, Estrin said: “As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle - Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth!”

“Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it's one of our best yet. We filmed the music video in both the city of Perth and beautiful parts of Western Australia to showcase the majestic beauty of our home state. Eurovisionation, we are coming!!!”

The Eurovision hopefuls said they have been throwing their “hat in the ring,” since Australia was first invited to compete in the contest in 2015, being shortlisted in 2020 but missing out on the final 11 for the national final Australia Decides with their song Runaway.

However, the Perth group caught the eye of the Eurovision fandom when they placed second in Australia Decides last year with Dreamer, falling short by three points to Sheldon Riley’s haunting ballad ‘Not The Same’.

Riley went on to earn a spot in the Grand Final in Turin, Italy finishing the 66th instalment of the Eurovision Song Contest in 15th place.

Voyager, first formed in 1999 and with seven full-length studio albums in their discography, was internally selected by SBS this year after the Australian broadcaster scrapped the national selection.

“Voyager bring together my love for the '80s and catchy lyrics that you can’t stop singing,” Head of Entertainment at SBS, Emily Griggs said.



“I can’t wait to see Eurovision fans the world over embrace them as much as Aussie crowds have. Voyager have been determined to get centre stage for the biggest song contest in the world and SBS know they will bring that grit with them along with a whole lot of fun.



“Look out Europe, the Aussies are coming!”

The five-piece progressive metal ban will hope to do what no Australian, including Guy Sebastian, Dami Im and Jess Mauboy, has done before, and lift the glass microphone at the Grand Final on May 13.

The 67th instalment of the song contest will be a bit of an Aussie-fest, with Voyager journeying to Liverpool alongside Sydney-based Andrew Lambrou who will be representing Cyprus with his yet-to-be-released track: Break A Broken Heart.

Voyager and Lambrou will perform in semi-final 2 on 11 May, competing alongside 14 others for a spot in the May 13 final.

