Perth To Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 300 Drone Light Show

Perth is getting ready to celebrate the 60th anniversary of ‘The City of Light’ with hundreds of drones scheduled to light up the sky.

At least 300 drones will perform a light show in the sky above Elizabeth Quay on Saturday February 19th to commemorate the night Perth turned on all of their lights for US astronaut John Glenn.

Back in 1962, Perth locals and businesses left their lights on while others shone torches into the sky for spaceman John Glenn to see on his orbit around Earth.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

John Glenn saw the lights and commented on the historic brightness of the Perth which became nicknamed ‘The City of Light’.

To honour the 60th anniversary of the event, the CBD will put on a light show which will retell the story of Glenn’s orbit of Earth.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said he wants future generations of Perth locals to better understand the city’s history.

“Perth is synonymous with light, in so many ways, and this will be a very special family-friendly event,” he said.

“The name not only evokes the courage and spirit of John Glenn but it is everything Perth is – and aspires to be." - Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas

“Light denotes action, safety, ideas – illumination of our landmarks – the whole shebang. Perth has daylight in spades, as well as Skyworks, the Christmas Lights Trail and so much more.

“We are a city synonymous with light and no city lights up like Perth.”

The drone show will go for approximately 15 minutes and will kick off at 8PM with food trucks on site to serve food and beverage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.