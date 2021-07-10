Perth To Expect More Wild Storms Next Week

Thousands of homes across Perth have been left without power following massive storms yesterday and over night.

Over 500 calls were made to emergency services amid the chaos, with flash flooding devastating homes and businesses and blocking roads.

Parts of Perth saw up to 50mm of rain within an hour with other areas seeing over 30mm from 9AM yesterday.

While Perth residents work to clean up the mess left behind by yesterday's storm, weather warnings are still in place with more aggressive storms expected to hit on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued offical strong wind warnings to Perth local waters, Perth coast, Albany coast, Eucla coast and Esperance coast.

