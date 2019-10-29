Perth To Host Not One, But TWO Blockbuster NRL Games Next Year

Massive news NRL fans... #Perth is getting not one but TWO blockbuster games next year as part of the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Season.

So, if you're planning on getting up close and personal, here's what you need to know.

  • Saturday 23 May: Roosters V Raiders – HBF Park , 5.35pm [GF replay !!] Round 11
  • Saturday 18 July: Bulldogs V Storm – HBF Park , 5.35pm [Round 18]

It's going to be a big year for NRL in Perth next year. Not just the two big games, but Perth is also hosting the NRL Nines next year.

Let's get behind it Perth!

 

