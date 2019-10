Massive baby news Perth! Perth Zoo have made the following announcement.

WATCH:

From the Perth Zoo website:

The little male was born to mother, Kitoto at 3:04pm yesterday afternoon. Both mum and bub are doing well and are bonding behind the scenes in the giraffe nursery.

We're sure this new addition is in line for lots of love, both from Mum and the adoring masses here in Perth šŸ˜ šŸ˜˜ šŸ„°

Written by: @dantheinternut