Pete Murray Announces Greatest Hits Album & Tour

There's not better ‘Opportunity’ to celebrate a milestone than 2023 for Pete Murray.

Sony Music Entertainment Australia has announced the upcoming release of Murray’s very first BEST OF collection, set for release on May 17th and available to pre order now!

To coincide with this new album news, we're stoked to announce that Pete Murray will be hitting the road this July & August on his Greatest Hits Tour, which will see Pete head back to Wollongong, Canberra and Darwin as well as shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Telstra is offering their customers an exclusive Telstra Plus presale from 9am (AEDT) Tuesday, February 7th through to 8am Thursday February 9th. For more details regarding the presale, click here

The general public will have the opportunity to purchase tickets from 9am (local) Friday, February 10th. Click Here For More Info

“What an ‘opportunity’ to hit the road on my Greatest Hits tour later this year! This will be ‘so beautiful’ to play all the classics and there is going to be ‘better days’ ahead when this happens for sure… haha. But seriously, I’m so looking forward to sharing my career’s music with all of you around the world. It’s going to be really special.” - Pete Murray

PETE MURRAY GREATEST HITS TOUR | AUSTRALIAN DATES

Saturday 8th July - Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 13th July - Anitas Theatre, Wollongong, NSW

Friday 14th July - Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Saturday 15th July - Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 22nd July - Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 27th July – Darwin Ski Club, Darwin, NT

Saturday 29th July - Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday 5th August - AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

