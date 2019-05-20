Pete Murray is coming to town!

This is HUGE news!

Pete Murray has been revealed as the headline act for the Cairns Performing Arts Centre Open Day happening on June 22nd.

The Munro Martin Parklands event is part one of the Open Day program, set to follow a free behind the scene tour of CPAC and foodie heaven on Florence Street through Meet, Eat, Repeat.

Free guided tours of the new state-of-the-art CPAC building will depart regularly from the foyer between 11am and 8pm – no ticket required.

Gates to both Florence Street and MMP open at 4pm with DJ Cam Kennedy setting the mood followed by local talent Maggie Slater, Kaweyova and Nikki Doll & Band.

Meet, Eat, Repeat will have tasty local treats for sale, from 4pm to 10pm, including food from Riley’s Paper Crane, The Chambers and Ochre Restaurant.

For full details of the Open Day visit the CPAC website.