Pete Murray Reveals Which SAS Australia Moment Pushed Him To His Limit

It's been a busy year for Australian gem Pete Murray after throwing his hand up to compete on notoriously brutal Channel Seven reality show 'SAS Australia' while also working on a brand new EP, set to be released next week.

Matty O chats with Murray about his unbelievable experience on the show, revealing why he chose to sign up and confirming that the challenges are much more intense than they look.

Murray discloses which parts of the show were the most challenging, which were the most rewarding and walks us through the terrifying moment he and the other contestants were gassed.

In other news, Murray chats about his new music from upcoming EP 'Hold Me Steady' and how he plans to promote it.

We also find out whether Murray has any gigs planned for the near future.

Tune into the full chat below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.